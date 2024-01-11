New funds will make investing in bitcoin easier. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has given the greenlight to almost a dozen exchange traded funds for bitcoins. ETFs give every day investors a way to get in on trading in oil, gold, corporate bonds and now bitcoin without actually having to own a barrel of oil, a bar of gold, or a bitcoin. That means you don’t have to find a place to store them. These funds closely track the price of bitcoin and provide an entry for smaller investors into the cryptocurrency, which now cost more than $47,000 each.

