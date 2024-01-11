Pentagon watchdog will review Defense Secretary Austin’s failure to disclose his hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s internal watchdog says he will review the secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization and why the Defense Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy. Austin is still in the hospital being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery. His failure to disclose his hospitalization has been sharply criticized by members of both political parties and has led to some calls for his resignation. In a memorandum to Austin and other top officials, Inspector General Robert P. Storch said his review would “examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions” related to his hospitalization.

