2 men rescued and 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — Two men were resecued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, while a third man was believed to be dead. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says a rescue began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a GPS alert of a possible fatality in an avalanche near Stevens Peak close to the Montana border. The sheriff’s office says authorities established communications and located two men caught in the avalanche. A discussion with the men led authorites to believe a third man had perished. Authorities called off the search Thursday and planned to resume looking for the deceased man on Friday. The Idaho search came a day after an avalanche hit a ski resort near Lake Tahoe in California, trapping several people and killing one.

