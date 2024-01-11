Skip to Content
Serbia says it is disappointed with possible US sale of anti-tank missiles to Kosovo

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Serbia says the United States has received Kosovo’s request for the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles. Serbia’s president has expressed “deep disappointment.” Serbia’s presidency says the U.S. ambassador told the president that the U.S. State Department will send Kosovo’s request to Congress which reviews foreign arms sales. Kosovo is a former Serbian province which declared independence in 2008. The U.S. and most Western nations recognize Kosovo’s statehood. Serbia as well as ally Russia and China do not.

