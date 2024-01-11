Shohei Ohtani visits US Embassy in Japan and his dog gets mock visa

Shohei Ohtani has visited the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented the new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar with a supersized visa for his dog. Emanuel posted photos of the visit on social media, with the embassy saying it occurred recently when Ohtani was back in Japan. Emanuel and Ohtani posed with a replica visa for the two-way player’s dog, Decoy. It shows a photo of the dog, whose Japanese name is Dekopin, and gives his birth date as “dog years” and shows the canine has dual American and Japanese citizenry. Ohtani is set to debut with the Dodgers this spring after leaving the Los Angeles Angels after six years.

By The Associated Press

