The tribes wanted to promote their history. Removing William Penn’s statue wasn’t a priority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of the Native Americans the National Park Service was supposed to consult with say moving a statue of Pennsylvania’s founder William Penn from a Philadelphia historic site isn’t a priority for them. The park service quickly reversed that plan amid a backlash, but says it still wants to renovate Welcome Park. Tribal leaders had wanted to ensure the renovation would highlight the history and culture of the Native Americans. Those contacted by The Associated Press say they have no problem with William Penn. Jeremy Johnson of the Delaware Tribe of Indians says his people speak highly of William Penn. Shawnee Chief Ben Barnes calls Penn an “ally of the Shawnee.”

