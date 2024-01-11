Trial of woman charged in alleged coverup of Jennifer Dulos killing begins in Connecticut

The trial of a woman charged in the 2019 killing of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos has begun in a Connecticut courtroom. A six-person jury began hearing the case against Michelle Troconis in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and denies allegations that she helped her boyfriend, Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos, try to cover up the killing. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder but died by suicide in early 2020. Troconis’ trial began with the judge reading details of the charges to the jury.

