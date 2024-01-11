United Airlines plane makes an emergency landing after a warning about a possible door issue

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Airbus plane operated by United Airlines cut short a flight after crews got a door-indicator warning, according to a spokesperson for the airport in Tampa, Florida. United said Thursday that the plane took off later “after the issue was addressed.” The incident involves a different kind of plane from the one that suffered an in-flight blowout last week. That was a Boeing Max. The United jet that made an emergency landing in Tampa was an Airbus jet.

