The Myanmar military says it and ethnic guerrilla groups have agreed to an immediate cease-fire

BEIJING (AP) — Myanmar’s military said it has reached a cease-fire agreement with an alliance of three ethnic minority guerrilla groups that it has been battling in the north. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Friday that the agreement had been brokered at talks mediated by China on Wednesday and Thursday in the Chinese city of Kunming. There was no immediate comment from the alliance. Myanmar has been wracked by violence that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The alliance of three armed groups launched an offensive in October and took control of a key city on the border with China last week.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.