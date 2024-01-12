Family sues school district over law that bans transgender volleyball player from girls’ sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a transgender volleyball player has added a South Florida school district as a defendant in a federal lawsuit that challenges a 2021 state law banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Attorneys for the family filed an amended complaint Thursday that adds the Broward School Board, the school district’s superintendent and the Florida High School Athletic Association. The school officials had been named as defendants when the lawsuit was initially filed in 2021 but were dropped the next year, leaving just state officials as defendants. A federal judge ruled in November that state officials had a right to enforce a 2021 law but allowed the family to file an amended complaint.

