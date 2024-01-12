Hunter Biden indicates willingness to comply with a Republican subpoena under certain conditions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has indicated a new willingness to testify before lawmakers under certain conditions as part of the impeachment inquiry against his father President Joe Biden. But the president’s son on Friday held firm against complying with a current subpoena as House Republicans moved to hold him in contempt of Congress. In a letter to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell opened the door for a private deposition between the president’s son and the Republican chairmen, who said they were “heartened” by the development. The Republican impeachment inquiry has so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in wrongdoing involving his son’s business dealings.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

