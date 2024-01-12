Manchin says Super Tuesday will offer clarity on need for a third-party candidate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Iowa and New Hampshire are about to kick off the 2024 presidential nominating process, but Sen. Joe Manchin says the path for a potential third-party candidate won’t become clear until Super Tuesday in March. The West Virginia Democrat has previously considered a presidential run. He’s visiting New Hampshire on Friday, days before the Jan. 23 primary, but insists he’s only there to promote his new Americans Together organization, aimed at championing moderates and fostering compromise in public policy. Some Democrats worry that a run by the centrist politician could cut into President Joe Biden’s support and pave the way for a Donald Trump victory. Machin declined to state whether Biden or Trump would get his vote should they become the nominees.

