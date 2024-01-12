Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk

Quaker Oats has expanded a December recall of more than 40 products that may be contaminated with salmonella. Two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods are now being recalled. The foods could be tainted with the bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. In rare cases, salmonella infections can lead to hospitalization and death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not confirmed any illnesses related to the products.

