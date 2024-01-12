Sign bearing Trump’s name removed from Bronx golf course as new management takes over

New York (AP) — A years-long effort to erase Donald Trump’s surname from a New York City golf course is now complete. On Thursday, a “Bally Links” sign was unveiled at the Bronx golf club where the giant “Trump Links” sign had long greeted motorists passing over the Whitestone Bridge. Late last year, the Trump Organization sold the operating rights of the course to the casino company the Bally Corporation. The lease transfer followed a failed effort by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to scrap its contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

