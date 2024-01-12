Teenager gets life sentence, possibility of parole after North Dakota murder conviction

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota teenager was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after his murder conviction last year. Jesse Taylor Jr. was convicted of murder for the September 2022 shooting death of a South Dakota man at a motel in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. The state district court judge who sentenced him said he disputed his claim of self-defense and called the trial testimony overwhelming. Taylor also was sentenced to concurrently serve five years in prison for allegedly wounding a motel worker in the shooting.

