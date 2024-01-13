Body of skier retrieved from Idaho backcountry after avalanche that forced rescue of 2 other men

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have located and retrieved the body of a male skier who was caught in an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry. Two other men from the skiing party were rescued after authorities received an alert about an avalanche near Stevens Peak close to the Montana border shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was extracted Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says authorities established communications and found the two men, but believed the third skier had perished. Authorities called off the search for the night and resumed looking for the deceased man on Friday. The Idaho search came a day after an avalanche hit a ski resort near Lake Tahoe in California, trapping several people and killing one.

