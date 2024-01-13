Chiefs-Dolphins could approach NFL record for coldest game. Bills-Steelers postponed due to snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The wild-card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium could approach the NFL record for the coldest game ever played. The forecast at kickoff is for temperatures of minus-2 and wind chills of minus-24. The record is minus-13 at kickoff, which was set when Green Bay played Dallas in the infamous “Ice Bowl” game at Lambeau Field in 1967. Meanwhile, several feet of snow that were expected overnight in Buffalo forced the NFL to postpone the Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.