Kashmir residents suffer through a dry winter waiting for snow. Experts point to climate change

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prolonged dry spell is sweeping across the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir during the harshest phase of winter, leaving many people sick and farmers worried about impending water shortages. Daytime temperatures have been high­ for about a month now, while nights continue to be freezing and have become piercingly cold amid the dry weather. Officials say the region witnessed about 80% rain deficit in December, while there was no precipitation in January’s first week. Weather officials warn that the dry weather conditions are likely to continue for at least another week. Experts link the weather shifts in Kashmir with broader climate change and global warming and warn it could have a cascading impact on water resources and agriculture.

