From Berlin to Karachi, thousands demonstrate in support of either Israel or the Palestinians

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — From Berlin to London and Limassol to Karachi, thousands of people took to the streets to mark the 100th day of Israel’s war with Hamas. Opposing demonstrations Sunday either demanded the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas or called for a cease-fire in Gaza. In Karachi, tens of thousands waved Palestinian flags in a rally organized by the country’s largest religious political party, Jamaat-e-Islami. In London, housands of people chanted “Bring them home now!” in a demonstration to demand the freedom of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 attacks. Motorcyclists in Paris waved Israeli flags, while in Cyprus, demonstrators staged a pro-Palestinian rally at the entrance of a British air base.

By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ, DANICA KIRKA and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.