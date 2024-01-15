Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect returning to court as prosecutors plan major announcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island prosecutors say they are planning a major announcement in Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann’s case. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is set to make the announcement after a court hearing in the case in Riverhead, New York on Tuesday. Heuermann was charged in July with the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, and has been the lead suspect in the death of a fourth victim. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. The arrest of the 60-year-old architect came more than a decade after police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains hidden in the thick underbrush near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.