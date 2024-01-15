Kimberly Palmer: Gambling risks rise for young people. How to lower the stakes

Online gambling is increasingly available to teenagers and young adults, which makes it easy to lose money and can lead to problematic gambling. To help kids avoid some of those dangers, parents can talk openly with their kids about the risks of gambling. Experts recommend preventing minors from accessing gambling sites as well as having minors avoid lottery tickets, fantasy sports leagues and other gambling-adjacent activities that can plant the seeds of problematic gambling. Free, confidential resources are available to help young people who are struggling with gambling and looking to stop.

