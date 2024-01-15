Turkish strikes on infrastructure facilities wound 10 and cut off power in areas in northeast Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria say Turkish strikes have targeted dozens of infrastructure facilities wounding at least 10 people and cutting electricity and water supplies in wide areas held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the war-torn country. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said the 73 attacks over the past two days have hit oil, electricity and water facilities. Turkey’s defense minister said Monday his country carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq and Syria following the attack that killed nine Turkish soldiers in Iraq on Friday. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq it believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

