United Nations seeks $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and refugees this year

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations is appealing for $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and displaced outside the country this year. It said on Monday in Geneva that people on the front lines have “exhausted their meager resources” and many refugees also are vulnerable. About three-quarters of the total, $3.1 billion, is meant to support some 8.5 million people inside Ukraine. The remaining $1.1 billion is sought for refugees and host communities outside Ukraine. The U.N. said that a recent wave of attacks “underscores the devastating civilian cost of the war” and a bitter winter is increasing the need for humanitarian aid.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.