CEO of Barstool Sports announces she’s leaving, saying ‘the work I came her to do is done’

NEW YORK (AP) — Erika Ayers Badan is stepping down as the CEO of Barstool Sports. Badan said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday she feels like the work she went to the company to perform has been completed. She’s been the leader of the sports and media company that has grown explosively over the past decade since 2016. Barstool was sold back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, last year by PENN Entertainment after efforts to get it involved in the sports betting business did not work out. Badan said it had been a “wild ride.” Portnoy praised her work.

