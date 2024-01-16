Emmy Awards get record low ratings with audience of 4.3 million people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards reached a record low in ratings. The Monday night show hosted by Anthony Anderson and aired on Fox reached just 4.3 million people, according to the Nielsen company. That’s down from the previous record low of 5.9 million in 2022, the last time the event was held. The show got positive reviews for its hosting, its emotion and its celebration of TV history with cast reunions from shows like “Cheers” and “Martin.” But it had a lot working against it, including a four-month delay because of Hollywood strikes and an NFL playoff game airing at the same time.

