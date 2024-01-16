Grammy-nominated for tunes with Miley Cyrus and Reneé Rapp, Justin Tranter writes hits by talking
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sit down and talk to Justin Tranter for just a while and likely a hit song will emerge. The Grammy-nominated songwriter credited with some of the biggest hits of the past decade usually begins a writing session with a friendly chat. Tranter is up for a songwriting Grammy this year for an astonishing range of songs, from Italian heavy metal to rap and Broadway. The songs are: Miley Cyrus’ “River,” Baby Tate’s “Jersey,” Måneskin’s “Honey (Are U Coming?),” Talk’s “A Little Bit Happy,” a song from the TV series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” and two songs from Reneé Rapp.