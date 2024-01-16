Korean Air plane bumps another aircraft as tractor slips at a Japanese airport but no injuries

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese fire department says a Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft while being pushed by a vehicle from a parking spot at northern Japan’s New Chitose Airport. The two planes were parked next to each other and the KAL airliner bumped into the empty Cathay Pacific plane, according to the Chitose City Fire Department. KAL said the bump occurred when a pushing cart slipped on the snow-covered surface. Fire officials said no one was injured and no fire or fuel leaks were detected. Two weeks ago, a collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport killed five of the six crew members on the smaller plane.

