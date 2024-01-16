New Jersey casino, sports bet revenues hit high of $5.8B, but most casinos trail pre-COVID levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There is both good news and bad news for Atlantic City’s casinos and racetracks that took sports bets in 2023. Figures released Tuesday show they won nearly $5.8 billion from gamblers, setting a new record. But the bad news is that only three of the nine casinos won more from in-person gamblers than they did in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The casinos consider in-person winnings to be their core business, because money won from internet gambling and sports betting must be shared with outside parties. The figures do not include horse racing winnings, which are reported separately.

