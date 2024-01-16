Serbian opposition supporters return to the streets claiming fraud in last month’s election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian opposition supporters were back in the streets on Tuesday, accusing President Aleksandar Vucic’s populist government of orchestrating fraud in last month’s parliamentary and local elections. The protesters want the vote to be annulled and held again in free and fair conditions. Both Serbian election authorities and the courts have rejected the complaints lodged by the opposition group over the election. International observers have said that the election was held in unjust conditions, noting serious irregularities that included ballot box stuffing and vote-buying.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.