The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger was blocked by a federal judge. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The prospect of a JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger has taken a major hit in court. A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the Biden administration and blocked the $3.8 billion deal to combine the two carriers. The judge ruled that JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit, the nation’s largest low-cost airline, would harm competition — and increase prices for air travelers as a result. Meanwhile, JetBlue has maintained that it needs such a deal to compete with industry rivals. JetBlue and Spirit say they are considering whether to appeal the decision. But the ruling could also open the door for Frontier Airlines to make another attempt to buy the Florida-based Spirit.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.