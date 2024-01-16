Utah Legislature to revise social media limits for youth as it navigates multiple lawsuits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican legislative leaders have pledged to reinforce laws they passed last year requiring parental permission for kids and teens to access social media apps. Two laws signed last year by the Republican governor face lawsuits challenging their constitutionality. Both laws are set to take effect March 1 unless they’re blocked by a judge. Republicans say they are prioritizing revising the laws during their annual 45-day work session that began Tuesday to ensure they hold up in court. A new federal lawsuit filed this week warns the laws could cut off vulnerable kids from support and educational resources.

