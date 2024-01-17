Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain have hit parts of northern and central Europe, bringing transport to a halt in some Scandinavian regions and causing major disruption at airports in Frankfurt and Oslo. At Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, freezing rain forced a halt to takeoffs as freezing rain persisted on Wednesday lunchtime. Hundreds of flights already had been canceled. The airport in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, closed temporarily as heavy snow reduced visibility for pilots. Heavy snowfall brought traffic to a standstill in large parts of Scandinavia, with roads and highways clogged with stranded motorists, public transportation delays, cancellations on some ferry routes, and the closure of some bridges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.