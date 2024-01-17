Official in Poland’s former conservative government charged in cash-for-visas investigation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s anti-corruption authorities say a deputy foreign minister in the previous right-wing government has appeared before prosecutors to hear charges in the alleged sale of visas and work permits to migrant for thousands of dollars. The cash-for-visas scandal emerged last summer and undermined the tough-on-immigration stance of the ruling Law and Justice party. The party went on to lose power in October parliamentary elections. Prosecutors say the former official — who was identified only as Piotr W. because of Polish privacy laws — has said he is innocent and declined to testify. He was released on bail. Eight other people have been charged in the case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.