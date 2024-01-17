Poland’s parliament votes to lift immunity of far-right lawmaker who extinguished Hanukkah candles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have voted to lift the immunity of a far-right colleague who used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles during a ceremony in parliament last month. The vote means that Grzegorz Braun can face charges. If convicted of destruction of property, insulting a religious symbol and hurting a person he could face up to five years in prison. The incident was an embarrassment to the new parliament, which was in its first session following October elections, and to the new pro-European Union government. The Hanukkah ceremony was peacefully repeated two days later, with the participation of President Andrzej Duda.

