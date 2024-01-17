Some US states and NYC succeed in getting 2020 census numbers double-checked and increased
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
Illinois is adding tens of thousands of people to its population total, and California is getting misplaced sailors on an aircraft carrier put in the right location. That’s because the states successfully asked for a review of their 2020 census figures. New York City also appears to have gotten an additional 1,090 people added to its population total recently after asking the Census Bureau to double-check the city’s numbers from the head count of every U.S. resident. The changes will be applied only to future annual population estimates and not to how many congressional seats each state was allotted, nor for the data used for redrawing political districts.