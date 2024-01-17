South Carolina Republicans weigh transgender health restrictions as Missouri sees similar bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is set to debate a bill restricting medical care for transgender minors. The debate planned Wednesday comes as a slew of like-minded proposals receive discussion in a Missouri legislative committee. The measures’ consideration in the early days of the 2024 sessions highlights the continued interest among conservative lawmakers in targeting issues impacting transgender residents. The South Carolina bill would bar health professionals from performing gender-transition surgeries, prescribing puberty-blocking drugs and overseeing hormone treatments for patients under 18 years old. Laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors are on the books in at least 22 states. Many face lawsuits, and courts have issued mixed rulings.

By JAMES POLLARD and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

