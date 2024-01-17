Teens kept in isolation cells at Kentucky juvenile detention center, lawsuit alleges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says two teenage girls were kept in isolation cells for weeks in unsanitary conditions at a troubled Kentucky juvenile detention facility. Both were held at the Adair County Youth Detention Center in late 2022. The class-action suit filed Monday also details incidents with other youths at the center, including one who it alleges was being held in an isolation cell with “a Spanish version of ‘Baby Shark’ playing on a loop.” The Associated Press left an email message seeking comment with Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety cabinet Wednesday. The lawsuit seeks other plaintiffs who were subjected to “abuse and neglect.”

