Trinidad police are investigating a shooting that killed 3 people and wounded 5 others

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Trinidad say that a shooting left at three people dead and five others wounded on the eastern Caribbean island. Police told reporters on Wednesday that the violence occurred late Tuesday in the northwest town of Morvant when a van drove up to a group of men gathered outdoors and opened fire. The conditions of the wounded weren’t immediately known. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting. But police are investigating whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made.

