US pledges new sanctions over Houthi attacks will minimize harm to Yemen’s hungry millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has put Yemen’s Houthis rebels back on its list of specially designated global terrorists. That move announced Wednesday piles financial sanctions on top of American military strikes in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop the militants’ attacks on global shipping. Officials say they’ll design the financial penalties to minimize harm to Yemen’s 32 million people. Yemenis are among the world’s poorest and hungriest people after years of war between the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition. But aid officials are concerned about the fallout from the U.S. action. Officials say they’ll review the designation if the Houthis cease their attacks on shipping in the vital Red Sea route.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

