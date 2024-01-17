Vice President Harris says she’s ‘scared as heck’ that Donald Trump could win
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s “scared as heck” about the possibility of Donald Trump winning another term. Harris made the comments Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” when pressed about concerns among some Democrats that President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is off to a slow start. Harris says the White House will work to earn another term and suggests that voters are just starting to tune into the stakes of the election. Harris herself will begin traveling around the country. She’s expected to visit the battleground state of Wisconsin next week to discuss abortion.