German far-right party assailed over report of extremist meeting

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing parties have assailed a resurgent far-right opposition party over a report that extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship, which has led to a string of protests in recent days. Media outlet Correctiv last week reported on the alleged far-right meeting in November, which it said was attended by figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement and from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD. AfD has sought to distance itself from the meeting, saying it had no organizational or financial links to the event, it wasn’t responsible for what was discussed there and members who attended did so in a purely personal capacity.

