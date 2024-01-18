Jordan Henderson set to move to Dutch club Ajax in blow to Saudi soccer league

AMSTERDAM (AP) — England soccer international Jordan Henderson has arrived in Amsterdam amid reports he is about to sign a deal with struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax to end his troubled six-month spell in the Saudi Pro League. Henderson was pictured in the Dutch city by British broadcaster Sky Sports. The broadcaster says he met with Ajax representatives and would be signing a 2 1/2-year contract after taking a medical examination. The 33-year-old Henderson’s transfer is seen as a move to consolidate his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany starting in June. It is a blow for the Saudi league, whose cashed-up clubs have signed a slew of big-name stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

