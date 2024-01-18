Kidnapping of California woman that police called a hoax gets new attention with Netflix documentary

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The ordeal of a Northern California woman whose kidnapping from her boyfriend’s home was first dismissed as a hoax by law enforcement is getting renewed attention as the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. “American Nightmare” details the March 23, 2015, abduction of Denise Huskins by a masked intruder who broke into the home in Vallejo. Huskins’ boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, reported the kidnapping to police and told detectives he woke up to a bright light on his face. He said intruders drugged, blindfolded and tied both up before forcefully taking Huskins in the middle of the night. Quinn also told them the kidnappers were demanding an $8,500 ransom.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.