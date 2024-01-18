Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen backs anti-LGBTQ bill and tax cuts in state of the state address

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen covered everything from the state’s response to recent winter storms to his support for a bill to limit transgender students’ access to bathrooms in his state of the state address. But it was the Republican’s plan to slash local government property taxes that drew the most criticism Thursday from across the political spectrum. Much of that criticism stems from a proposal to raise and expand the state’s 5.5% sales tax. Pillen says he’ll back any proposals that help slash Nebraska’s property tax rate, which ranks among the highest in the nation.

