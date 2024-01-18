‘Stop Cop City’ attacks have caused costs to rise for Atlanta police training center, officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the longstanding and at times violent protests against Atlanta’s planned police and firefighter training center are partially responsible for a nearly $20 million rise in costs connected with the project. Atlanta Deputy Chief Operating Officer has told City Council members on Wednesday that the 85-acre project is now expected to cost $109.65 million. That’s up from a previous estimate of $90 million. The city has already committed $67 million toward the project, but the officer emphasized that taxpayers would not be on the hook for the newly incurred security, insurance, legal and construction costs.

