The 3-point shot has added volatility, variety at the top of the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

The arrival of the 3-point shot created more volatility at the top for The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The shot became an official part of the game for the 1986-87 season. It’s led to more upsets as even the best teams became vulnerable to hot-shooting upstarts. As the AP marks the 75th anniversary of the poll this month, the 3-point shot has led to more turnover at the No. 1 spot in the poll. That includes having 16 seasons with at least five different teams at No. 1 compared to only three before the 3-pointer’s arrival.

