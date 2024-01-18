Unrest in Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros after the president is declared election winner
MORONI, Comoros
By NAZIR NAZI
Associated Press (AP) — People have barricaded streets and burned tires as violent protests continue for a second day in the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros. The unrest comes after President Azali Assoumani was declared the winner of an election denounced by opposition parties as fraudulent. The riots began on Wednesday, when a minister’s house was set on fire and a car at the home of another minister was burned. People also vandalized a national food depot. Several roads in and around the capital, Moroni, were barricaded by protesters. The government ordered a curfew Wednesday night until 6 a.m. Thursday morning.