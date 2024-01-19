A jury deadlock brings mistrial in case of an ex-Los Angeles police officer in a 2019 fatal shooting
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — A jury deadlock has led to a mistrial in the voluntary manslaughter case against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. Salvador Sanchez is accused of fatally shooting a mentally ill man who attacked him in a Costco store in 2019. The Southern California News Group reports that the state attorney general’s office on Thursday declined to say whether it will retry the case. Sanchez was holding his young son when he was knocked down from behind by Kenneth French. A family lawyer has said French was nonverbal and had recently been taken off his medication due to other health issues.