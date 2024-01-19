An ally of Slovakia’s populist prime minister is preparing a run for president

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The speaker of Slovakia’s Parliament, a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, says he will run for president. Peter Pellegrini is considered a favorite in the race for the largely ceremonial post after Slovakia’s first female president, Zuzana Čaputová, decided not to seek reelection. The first round of voting is scheduled for March 23. Pellegrini, who favors a strong role for the state in society, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party that finished third in the Sept 30 parliamentary election.

