Defense Department to again target ‘forever chemicals’ contamination near Michigan military base
By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Defense plans to install more groundwater treatment systems at a former Michigan military base to control contamination from so-called forever chemicals. DOD officials said Thursday that they planned to install the filtration systems in a lagoon and drainage ditch on the now-shuttered Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda on the shores of Lake Huron. The systems should help prevent PFAS from spreading into surrounding water bodies. The agency announced in August that it would install groundwater treatment systems near the base. PFAS don’t degrade in the environment and have been linked to health problems in humans.